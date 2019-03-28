Five family members, including 6-year-old, killed after car collides with bus in Malaysia

KUANTAN, Pahang: A family of five, including a six-year-old boy, died on Thursday morning (Mar 28) after their car crashed into an express bus along the Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu Highway in Pahang.

The family was travelling towards Kelantan when the Proton Pesona car they were in hit an express bus at about 3.45am, authorities said.

All of them died at the scene, according to Raub district police chief superintendent Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu.

They were identified as driver Mohd Sajury Abdullah, 63, his wife Sobariah Haron, 54, their niece Nur Ilham Najwa Rahimi, 20, and nephews Muhammad Faezuan Nor Izuddin, 27, and Uwais AlQurney Abdullah, 6.

Passengers standing with their belongings outside a bus after an accident along the Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu Highway on Mar 28, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Bomba & Penyelamat Negeri Pahang)

The driver had lost control of the car and veered into the opposite lane, in the path of the oncoming express bus, said Wan Mohd Zahari.

Both vehicles then skidded to the left road shoulder, with the car landing in a drain and the bus crashing into two food shops that were closed at the time, he added.

There were 45 passengers on the bus. One passenger suffered minor injuries while the rest were unhurt.

The bodies have been taken to the Raub Hospital for postmortems.