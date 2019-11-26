Police investigate Malaysian flag gaffe by local sport association

PETALING JAYA: The police have launched an investigation after a Malaysia flag with a five-point star, instead of a 14-point star, was used by the country's basketball association at the opening ceremony of a game.

"There is already existing law on this offence. I'm asking d relevant authority to investigate + take firm action," said Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah in a tweet on Tuesday (Nov 26).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The head of the Kuala Lumpur police has also said that the authorities are investigating the incident, according to Bernama.

There is already existing law on this offence. I'm asking d relevant authority to investigate + take firm action. https://t.co/hqZoe2LSqE — Saifuddin Abdullah 🇲🇾 (@saifuddinabd) November 26, 2019

On Monday, photos and videos of the flag with a five-point star and 11 red and white stripes went viral online after the gaffe during the opening ceremony of the 28th MABA Milo Lum Mun Chak Cup (2019).

The Malaysian flag - also known as the Jalur Gemilang - has a 14-point star and 14 red and white stripes that represent the nation's 13 states and the Federal Territories, The Star reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our flag has been played and reversed. Enough embarrassment, Facebook user Rafi Awg Kechik said in a video post showing the gaffe.

"If you don't like Malaysia and if you don't respect the flag, please leave this country."

The Malaysia Basketball Association apologised on Monday, saying that the live broadcast team had "accidentally displayed the wrong Malaysia flag" on the TV screen in the stadium during the ceremony.

"We apologise for this mistake, and we take full responsibility for such actions," it wrote.

"Please forgive us, as we are always striving to grow and develop the sport of basketball in Malaysia," it added.

Following the apology, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Steven Sim called for the "most strict action" against those responsible as issues concerning the Malaysian flag "cannot be taken lightly".

"The Jalur Gemilang is the pride of Malaysia," he said.

Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq said in a tweet on Tuesday that he does not accept the reason for the "flag error".

"Even a five-year-old knows the flag of Malaysia," he tweeted, adding that he has asked the authorities to investigate and take immediate action.