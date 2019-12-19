One dead, thousands evacuated as floods hit Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was killed and thousands of people have been placed at temporary evacuation centres as floods hit the states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.



The victim, identified as 52-year-old Shaimee Ismail, was found by residents at Tanah Merah. She was believed to have drowned after being swept away in the flood at 9am on Wednesday (Dec 19).

As of Wednesday night, the district of Jeli recorded the highest number of evacuees with 1,894 people from 592 families in 11 relief centres, according to the social welfare department disaster information portal.

This was followed by Tanah Merah district, where 1,132 people from 293 families were placed in 22 relief centres.



There were 231 victims evacuated in Kuala Krai and 252 victims in Machang, while Pasir Puteh saw at least 66 placed in the temporary centres.



According to authorities, major rivers in Kelantan remained above the danger level, including Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Golok.

TERENGGANU FLOODS AGAIN

In Terengganu, heavy rainfall in the Hulu Terengganu and Dungun districts since Tuesday night have caused some areas to flood again.

State disaster management secretariat head Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A Rahman said that as of 9pm on Wednesday, 88 evacuees had been placed at four relief centres.

Five rivers in Terengganu have also crossed the danger level, namely Sungai Berang in Menerong, Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut and Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai.



SITUATION IMPROVES IN JOHOR

In Pahang, 1,073 evacuees were placed at eight relief centres.



Meanwhile in Johor, the flood situation was improving with the number of victims dropping to around 2,600 people.



Authorities said all the victims were still housed in 43 temporary evacuation centres in six districts namely Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Pontian, Batu Pahat and Segamat.



The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a severe weather alert in several districts in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang until Thursday.

