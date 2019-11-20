Flying car or drone? Malaysian minister grilled in parliament over what to call air mobility project

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government's "flying car" initiative is really about air mobility, Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof clarified on Wednesday (Nov 20), after being heckled by opposition lawmakers who noted that it is a drone project.

“One of the strategic thrusts of the National Entrepreneurship Policy is to develop aviation, aerospace and air mobility.

“Call it whatever you like, drone, flying car, aerocar, it is all about air mobility,” he said in parliament during question time.

Mr Mohd Redzuan was replying to a question on government assistance for young entrepreneurs in Sarawak when several opposition lawmakers ridiculed him over the “flying car” project.

Pasir Salak lawmaker Tajuddin Abdul Rahman noted that the aircraft is clearly a drone, while Jempol lawmaker Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif suggested that the minister should wear a parachute during the test run.

Mr Tajuddin also brushed off the aircraft as a product from China, adding that Malaysians were only involved in the assembly process.

The minister, who appeared unperturbed, explained that the government has embarked on a programme to expose youths to drone usage.

“Whatever you like to call, the narrative you want to bring, drone, flying car, unnamed aerial vehicles, vector …” he said.

A model of the Vector flying vehicle. (Photo: Bernama)

The “flying car” project, a private initiative, was first highlighted by Mr Mohd Redzuan in February this year. The prototype was to be built by a Malaysian company.

He had described the project as a way for the government to create an environment that stimulates people to think about new technology.

On Monday, the minister extended an invitation to the lawmakers to attend the test drive of the “flying car” on Thursday in Subang.

However, he declined to reveal the location when approached by reporters, saying that it is a private event.

