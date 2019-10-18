Malaysia foils attempt to smuggle drugs in durians

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian authorities said on Friday (Oct 18) they have foiled an attempt to smuggle 6.1kg of heroin hidden in a shipment of frozen durians.

The drugs, valued at RM953,529 (US$227,755), were discovered at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang on Monday during a raid on a cargo company.

“Several customs officers, in the presence of cargo agents as well as the cargo company’s representatives, conducted a check on 20 styrofoam boxes which were designated to be shipped to Hong Kong,” said the Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s Central Zone Assistant Director General Zulkarnain Mohamed Yusuf.

“Checks on the boxes found them to contain packed frozen durians. Upon opening, four of the styrofoam boxes were found to contain four solid blocks suspected to be heroin which were wrapped with translucent plastic packaging,” he added at a news conference, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

A 34-year-old woman has been detained for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Under provisions of the Act, those in possession of 15g or more heroin face the death penalty.



