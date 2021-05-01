Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin makes 2-day official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein will make an official visit to Singapore from Saturday (May 1) until Sunday, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).



In the statement issued on Saturday, MFA said that during his visit, Mr Hishammuddin will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean as well as his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.



Dr Balakrishnan will also join Mr Hishammuddin in the breaking of his fast, MFA said.



When Dr Balakrishnan met Mr Hishammuddin in Malaysia on Mar 23, both countries said they were committed to progressively restoring cross-border travel for other groups of travellers, in addition to the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement.

In a joint statement by their foreign ministries then, Singapore and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to work towards recognising each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates, with a view towards facilitating cross-border travel in the future.



Dr Balakrishnan also said then that Singapore would review the suspension of the Reciprocal Green Lane arrangement with Malaysia.



Singapore suspended the arrangement on Feb 1 for three months due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia.