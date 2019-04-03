Malaysia's former PM Najib arrives in court for start of corruption trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's disgraced former leader Najib Razak arrived at a Kuala Lumpur high court on Wednesday (Apr 3) for the start of his trial over a multibillion-dollar financial scandal that brought down his government last year and sent shockwaves around the world.

Najib was greeted by supporters when he arrived and paused for a short prayer session before he went into the building.

Shouts of "hidup Najib" or "long live Najib" could be heard at the complex.

The 65-year-old faces seven charges in the first of several criminal proceedings over his alleged involvement in the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state investment vehicle established to develop the economy of the Southeast Asian nation.



The trail which starts on Wednesday relates to suspected transfers totalling 42 million ringgit (US$10.3 million) into Najib's bank account from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.

Najib has pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power over the transfers, which involve a fraction of the US$1 billion investigators allege made its way into his accounts.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying the charges against him are politically motivated.

The much-awaited high profile trial is being heard before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

At least six countries, including the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, have launched money laundering and graft investigations into 1MDB, set up by Najib in 2009.



Najib was initially due to stand trial in February, but appeals by his defence team over procedural matters saw his case put on hold until a judge last week ruled the trial should finally proceed.

While many of his cohorts have been caught and charged in Malaysian courts, the alleged mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal, playboy financier Jho Low, is still at large.

