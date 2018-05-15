Malaysia forms new committee to look into institutional reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: A five-member committee was formed on Tuesday (May 15) by the Council of Eminent Persons to look into institutional reforms in Malaysia.

The Council of Eminent Persons (The Council) was established on May 12 to advise the new Malaysian government on economic and financial matters.

Malaysians elected a new government on May 9, with the Pakatan Harapan dislodging the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition from power.

The Council said then that economic reforms "cannot bring the desired change" unless accompanied by institutional reforms.



The new committee consists of K C Vohrah, a retired judge of the Court of Appeal; Mah Weng Kwai, another retired judge of the Court of Appeal and commissioner of Malaysia's Human Rights Commission; Mohamed Arshad Raji, president of the National Patriots Association; Shad Saleem Faruqi, a law professor at University Malaya; and Ambiga Sreenevasan, president of the National Human Rights Society.

The five-member panel will submit its findings and recommendations to The Council, who will then present it to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

