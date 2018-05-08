Malaysia general election 2018: As it happens

Malaysians go to the polls on Wednesday (May 9) to decide the outcome of one of the country's fiercest political battles in decades, with Prime Minister Najib Razak and his ruling Barisan Nasional coalition facing a challenge led by his one-time mentor, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

All 222 parliamentary seats will be contested in this general election, along with 505 state seats.

Advertisement

More than 14.4 million Malaysians are eligible to vote between 8am and 5pm, at the country's 8,253 polling stations.

We bring you the latest from across Malaysia:



