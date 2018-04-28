Malaysia General Election 2018: What to expect on Nomination Day

JITRA, Kedah: Malaysia's 14th general election officially kicks off as candidates vying for the 222 parliamentary and 505 state seats submit their forms on Nomination Day.

The submissions must be done at their respective nomination centres between 9am and 10am on Saturday morning (Apr 28).

Chairman for Malaysia's election commission Mohd Hashim Abdullah was quoted by local media as saying that the candidates, or the candidate's proposer or seconder, must submit the completed forms to one of the returning officers.

Mr Mohd Hashim added that prospective candidates who wish to pay their election deposit of RM10,000 for a parliamentary seat and RM5,000 for a state assembly seat can do so at the nomination centres by bank draft or cash. Those who have made payment earlier must bring along their receipts.

The returning officer is expected to announce the names of eligible candidates anytime between 10am and 12nn after they have checked the eligibility of candidates. An eligible candidate wins unopposed if no one else contests for the same seat, and this declaration will be made by the returning officer.

There will be no objection period.

This secondary school in Kubang Pasu will be a nomination centre on Saturday (Apr 28). (Photo: Fadza Ishak)

According to regulations, party supporters are not allowed to gather less than 50m from the nomination centres. Only the candidates, the candidates’ proposers and seconders, as well as relevant authorities, are permitted to be in the restricted zone.

There are 222 nomination centres across the country, and they include government schools, municipal buildings and sports complexes.

This administration building in Jitra will be a nomination centre on Saturday (Apr 28). (Photo: Fadza Ishak)

According to local media, more than 5,000 nomination forms for state seats and 2,500 forms for parliamentary seats have been sold, indicating that the polls will likely be a lively affair.

The polls are expected to be the toughest yet for Prime Minister Najib Razak’s ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

BN is expected to face the Pakatan Harapan opposition pact and Parti Islam SeMalaysia in multiple three-cornered fights nationwide.

Campaigning will commence from Saturday for 11 days before Malaysia's 14.9 million voters go to the polls on May 9.

