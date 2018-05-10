Malaysia election: Damansara parliamentary seat records biggest majority

KUALA LUMPUR: History was created at Malaysia's 14th general election when a candidate for the Damansara parliamentary seat recorded the highest majority nationwide with 106,903 votes.

The winner Tony Pua of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, a component party of Pakatan Harapan, won 121, 283 votes compared to Ho Kwok Xheng of Barisan Nasional (BN) who received 14,380 votes.

Another candidate, Wong Mun Kheng of Parti Rakyat Malaysia, got 617 votes.

The Damansara parliamentary seat, which used to be known as Petaling Jaya Utara, also has the most number of registered voters, at 146,322 after the re-delineation exercise of the constituencies was approved by Malaysia's parliament in March.

The smallest majority of votes was recorded in the Tasek Gelugor parliamentary seat in Penang.

Its incumbent Shabudin Yahaya of BN's component party UMNO was only able to defend the seat with 81 majority votes after winning 18,547 votes.

His challenger Marzuki Yahaya of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Rizal Hafiz Ruslan from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia each received 18,466 and 14,891 votes respectively.

At the 2013 general election, Shabudin won with a 3,042-vote majority in a three-cornered fight.

The keenly contested election saw the return of Mahathir Mohamad was returned as prime minister for the second time, after leading Pakatan Harapan to victory.

He had previously served as the fourth prime minister for 22 years from 1981 to 2003. Mahathir, who turns 93 in July, was also the oldest candidate to contest in the election.

Independent candidate and law student P Prabakaran, 22, was on Wednesday elected as the youngest member of parliament.

Prabakaran defeated three other challengers to win the Batu parliamentary seat by grabbing 38,125 votes.