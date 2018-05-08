Malaysia general election: Economists paint 3 possible scenarios

KUALA LUMPUR: Economists and fund managers say there could be three possible scenarios from Malaysia’s May 9 general election: A win for the incumbent Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition; a narrow win for the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition; or, a hung parliament.

STEADY AS SHE GOES IF BN IS VICTORIUS

It will be “steady as she goes” in the event that BN is returned to power, economists and investors said.

“Continuity of the present government means there will be a smooth transfer of power from the old to the new government, but from the same coalition, BN,” said Ramon Navaratnam, chairman of the Asli Centre for Public Policy Studies.

“Old policies would most probably continue with some tweaking, to reflect the changed mood of voters as expressed in GE14. The economy will continue to grow at its own pace with the stability continuity brings," Ramon said.

“We believe the market is factoring a base case of BN winning the 14th general elections,” said Andrew San, investment director of Amara Investments.

“However, having said this, there is still some uncertainty to this base scenario which will explain the recent flight to blue chips and defensive stocks like Carlsberg, Heineken, Nestle and F&N,” said San.

He said there could be short term uncertainty in the market if the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition wins or voting results in a hung parliament.

“Such uncertainty would stem from possible changes in how the government would operate amongst its various arms and its influence upon various institutions which ultimately may affect, to varying degrees, how companies operate,” San added.

PAKATAN EXPECTED TO BE PRAGMATIC

An economist with a research house, who declined to be named, said Pakatan’s manifesto focused more on institutional reforms and social welfare.

“For example, Pakatan wants to limit the term of the prime minister to two terms, separating the powers of the executive from the judiciary, the attorney-general’s office and others. These are good things,” said the economist.

An area of uncertainty is the opposition’s promise to abolish the 6 per cent goods and services tax (GST), implemented in 2015, which is highly unpopular with voters.

“Pakatan has not said how they will make up for the shortfall in revenue with the abolishment of the GST,” said the economist.

“The GST is a necessary thing as we have lost quite a bit from the fall in oil prices,” said the economist.

Another key issue that is a highlight of the opposition is its plan to review China’s large investments in the country where its leader Mahathir Mohamad said has not brought much benefit to the country.

“With Pakatan looking to review Chinese contracts, I believe that in the end, there would be a pragmatic approach to reviewing such deals where they would need to be considered in a wider scope especially when dealing with the country's largest trading partner,” said Andrew San of Amara Investments.

HUNG PARLIAMENT COULD LEAD TO MORE PRESSURE FOR SHARIAH LAWS: ECONOMIST

A hung parliament could see UMNO, the dominant party of the BN coalition forming an alliance with PAS. This might not be positive for the country‘s future or for foreign investors,” said Ramon, a former senior secretary-general of the Finance Ministry.

He said there will pressure to introduce shariah law and “will be the beginning of a different country”.

“All these laws and regulations that are subject to scrutiny and revision will follow more and more Islamic principles, more pressure for shariah laws, which may not be acceptable to foreign investors,” said Ramon.