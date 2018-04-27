Malaysia election: Anticipation in the air, as Johor hot seats warm up for battle

As nomination day looms, party staffers and voters from the Ayer Hitam and Pagoh areas portray attitudes ranging from hopeful optimism to sheer indifference.

JOHOR BAHRU: For Malaysia’s Chinese community, election season presents a ripe opportunity for informal betting - and the odds are already out for two key Johorean contests, well ahead of the 11-day campaigning preceding polls on May 9.



Word on the street in the Ayer Hitam federal seat is that scales are tipped slightly in favour of the opposition Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) rising star Liew Chin Tong, who has been shunted over from his Kluang constituency to challenge incumbent ruling party member of parliament Wee Ka Siong.



And up north in Pagoh, odds are so stacked that Chinese voters are refusing to put their money down - if only because former deputy minister turned opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leader Muhyiddin Yassin is such a clear favourite to defend a seat he first won forty years ago.



Nonetheless, these men first have to be officially announced as candidates on Saturday (Apr 28), nomination day - an event that their party volunteers and workers have been waiting for with bated breath.



“We are very excited,” said Asrap Mokhtar, the ruling Barisan Nasional’s (BN) division secretary for Pagoh. Their candidate, Ismail Mohamed, is a former protege of Muhyiddin.



“Around 3,000 people will go. The election commission said to limit our members, but they insisted on turning up to show support, so we cannot stop them.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

The opposition Pakatan Harapan alliance branch in Ayer Hitam, Johor with a banner showing candidate Liew Chin Tong (centre) with Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right). (Photo: Justin Ong)

Asrap’s counterpart in Ayer Hitam, Ong Gin Hong, told Channel NewsAsia to expect more than 1,000 supporters to march with Dr Wee to the nomination centre in Yong Peng town.



PPBM’s Pagoh branch volunteer Safuddin Mohd Yunos meanwhile offered a more modest estimate of 500 showing up in support of Muhyiddin, though he spoke eagerly of how his party - chaired by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad - had attracted volunteers from all over Malaysia.



“We transport them everywhere, feed them, and bought more than 10 homestays for them,” said the 55-year-old. “They are very keen to participate … They believe in the struggle.”



WHO KNOWS THEIR VOTERS BEST?

A restaurant owner in the Taman Pagoh Jaya area, Goh, said locals here were fully behind Muhyiddin, pointing to the latter’s efforts to build the area up as an education hub.

Safuddin, too, said party members had “a good feeling” about how the polls will turn out, after walking the ground.

“When we approach people to give pamphlets, they say ‘You don’t have to convince us, we are already convinced’," he related. “That’s positive, but more importantly, it has to be translated into votes.”

BN’s Asrap, however, countered: “We know our voters, they are loyal people and we have looked after them. We are optimistic and confident.”

The exterior of the Malaysian Chinese Association’s (MCA) Ayer Hitam branch office. The MCA is part of the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition. (Photo: Justin Ong)

At the Ayer Hitam branch of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) - a member of the BN coalition - Ong declared: “We haven’t stopped being on the ground since the last election, and we can see that the Chinese are choosing the MCA. The opposition talk about a ‘Malay tsunami’, but we haven’t felt it here. It’s only a tactical ploy.”

Ong was talking about the prediction - lofted by the opposition, social media and political watchers alike - that Malaysia’s Malay voters, traditionally loyal to BN, could swing their votes in the other direction come May 9.

Iza Suraiya Zainudin, Ayer Hitam campaign manager for the Pakatan Harapan alliance - which includes DAP - believes the "tsunami" will happen.

“We are hoping we can change things … But we are also worried about the unexpected,” she acknowledged. “Sometimes, it’s really hard to tell.”

A 10-minute drive away, a fruit-seller manning his roadside stand said he could not care less who governed his country.

“If they don’t do things properly, next time we just won't support them,” he muttered. “Anyway, even if I don’t vote, it doesn’t matter. It’s just one vote.”