In Langkawi, Malaysia's ruling coalition tells voters to pick party over Mahathir

LANGKAWI, Malaysia: Langkawi native Rohasyikin Rameli was only 12 when Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as Malaysia's prime minister.

Still, she grew up knowing and respecting the man who spurred the island's development into a duty-free zone and tourist hotspot over his 22 years as prime minister.

Now, years later, she is at a loss as to what to do.

This general election, Dr Mahathir will be contesting in her hometown - but under the opposition. And he's determined to oust Prime Minister Najib Razak and the Barisan Nasional (BN) government that has led the country since independence.

This switching of alliances has posed a dilemma for his once loyal supporters as BN has had a hold on Langkawi since the seat was formed in 1994 - and the coalition has since set down deep roots.

"I'm a bit confused about who to vote for," Rohasyikin said at her roadside food stall, not far from the popular Cenang beach strip.

"But Dr Mahathir has done a lot for the people of Langkawi ... Without him, we wouldn't have any development."

Langkawi native Rohasyikin Rameli is at a loss for what to do at the upcoming elections. (Photo: Joehari As'aari)

Incumbents BN, however, are out to dispel any confusion with their message: Dr Mahathir may be dubbed Langkawi's "father of development" but it was BN that helped him earn the moniker.

"We are persuading, pleading, explaining to voters that between a person who has contributed greatly and a party that has given a lot, we must choose the party," says Rawi Abd Hamid, BN's candidate for Langkawi's state seat of Ayer Hitam.

As Dr Mahathir made his rounds on the main island after Nomination Day, Rawi did so too, telling voters BN is bigger than just one man. The coalition, he said, has produced far greater icons who didn't jump ship - like the "father of independence", Malaysia's first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Nonetheless, Dr Mahathir's legacy is one to be reckoned with and one-time incumbent Nawawi Ahmad is no match in the parliamentary seat as far as contributions to the country go. Still, the 56-year-old engineer did win the last polls with a close to 12,000 vote majority. He has told the media he has the benefit of being a local and of being younger than Dr Mahathir too - something pointed out by several people siding with BN.

"He's been admitted to hospital 47 times in over three years," claimed former opposition senator Tunku Abdul Aziz.

But ultimately, Nawawi's greatest weapon is having the backing and the resources of the federal government - which Dr Mahathir no longer has.

"Barisan Nasional is not shaken by a person who has no power," Dr Nawawi said simply on Saturday. Prime Minister Najib, in contrast, has shown he wields plenty of it, promising US$330 million worth of projects for Langkawi in February alone.

Mr Nawawi Ahmad holds the advantage of having the backing and the resources of the federal government - which Dr Mahathir no longer has. (Photo: Jack Board)

But Dr Mahathir is not fazed by this either, telling voters to take whatever is given to them during campaigning. According to him, it's coming from their tax dollars anyway.

"So if the Langkawi people want to accept the handouts given by Najib, do take it but don’t vote for him," he said at a rally on Saturday night. "Don’t even give one vote to BN and also PAS."

Still, a portion of the votes will end up going to PAS in this Malay-majority constituency, now that it is fielding a candidate of its own. This can only be to BN's advantage, says incumbent Nawawi.

"PAS is no longer with the opposition coalition so (the coalition will) get less votes because in Langkawi, BN and PAS are the only strong parties," he said. "It will benefit us".

BN, however, knows there is no guarantees - with voters like Rohasyikin torn between party and personality.

Her neighbour, Norizah Hassan, however, said she will likely vote for the coalition she has supported all her life, BN.

Norizah Hassan says she will likely vote for the coalition she's supported all her life, Barisan Nasional. (Photo: Joehari As'aari).

However, she wishes it didn't have to be this way. "I am sad. We all do love Dr Mahathir ... his children are popular here too," she said.

"But he's the one who abandoned BN, he brought it upon himself".



