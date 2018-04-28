Malaysia general election: Opposition PKR's Tian Chua disqualified on Nomination Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition Parti Keadlian Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Tian Chua was on Saturday (Apr 28) disqualified from contesting in Malaysia’s upcoming general election, local media reported.

Chua, the incumbent for Batu in Kuala Lumpur, had his papers rejected on Nomination Day because of a conviction for insulting a police officer for which he was fined RM2,000 (US$510), the Sun Daily reported.

He has held the seat for the past two terms, winning in 2008 and 2013.

The seat will now see a four-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional candidate Dominic Lau from Gerakan, Parti Islam SeMalaysia’ Al Azhar Yahya and two other independent candidates.

Lau lost to Chua in Batu by a margin of more than 13,000 votes in the 2013 general election.