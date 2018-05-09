Malaysia police probe woman allegedly giving out fake ballot papers

PORT DICKSON: The police are questioning a young disabled woman who allegedly distributed fake ballot papers at a Port Dickson polling station located in Sekolah Kebangsaan.

Negeri Sembilan Police chief Azam Jamaluddin said the police were acting on a report lodged by a Pakatan Harapan representative at the Port Dickson police station at about 10.30am.

“We are investigating whether she (the disabled woman) was hired by anyone to do what she did,” he said when contacted.

Noor Azam said the case was being investigated. The Election Offences Act prohibits anyone from displaying or affixing any election campaign material within a distance of 50m from the limits of any polling station.

Meanwhile, a Pakatan Harapan representative, R. Saravanan, said the woman had been distributing fake ballot papers which had an ‘X’ marked against the name of Datuk VS Mogan, the Barisan Nasional candidate for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat.

Mogan is engaged in a three-cornered contest for the seat with Mahfuz Roslan of Parti Islam Semalaysia (PAS) and Danyal Balagopal Abdullah of Parti Kaeidilan Rakyat (PKR).



