As it happens: The day after Polling Day in Malaysia

Malaysians woke up to a new political era on Thursday (May 10) after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won the country's 14th general election in a stunning upset.

PH secured a simple majority after winning 113 seats in the 222-seat federal parliament, ending the ruling Barisan Nasional's (BN) six-decade reign.

BN took 79 seats, the Islamist Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) won 18 and Warisan had 8 seats. Independents won 3 seats and the United Sabah Alliance took 1 seat.

Thursday and Friday have been declared public holidays in conjunction with the 14th general election, the chief secretary to the government announced.



The swearing-in of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad as the country's seventh premier is expected to take place today.



Swipe to refresh our live blog for updates:



