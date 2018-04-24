Malaysia’s opposition leader Wan Azizah to contest in Selangor for upcoming election

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian opposition's parliamentary leader and the president of the People's Justice Party (PKR), Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, will leave the Penang seat once held by her incarcerated husband, Anwar Ibrahim, to contest in another opposition-held state, Selangor.

Their daughter, Nurul Izzah, will defend the family's legacy in Permatang Pauh in the state of Penang instead. Her former aide, now communications director for the party, Fahmi Fadzil will run in her Lembah Pantai seat in the nation's capital as a first-time candidate.



This according to party officials, who confirmed the speculation, after a rally to launch the opposition's campaign in Selangor, Malaysia's wealthiest state.



At the rally, Dr Wan Azizah announced that incumbent chief minister Azmin Ali will defend his Bukit Antarabangsa state seat and Gombak parliamentary constituency amid reports of disagreements within the party over seat allocations.

The former leader of electoral reform group Bersih 2.0, Maria Chin Abdullah was allocated the Petaling Jaya parliamentary seat.

Chin Abdullah had announced she would be running in the polls as a PKR-endorsed candidate in order to bring the civil society agenda straight into the halls of parliament.

PKR will be contesting 51 parliamentary seats in Malaysia.

BARISAN NASIONAL UNVEILS CANDIDATES IN FIVE STATES

On Monday, the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition also announced its candidates in five states - Johor, Kelantan, Selangor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan. Among the candidates were two state leaders Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Mustapa Mohamed contesting in Parliamentary and state seats.



Johor BN chairman Mohamed Khaled, 59, will defend the Permas state seat and contest in the Pasir Gudang parliamentary seat which he had won in GE11 and GE12.



Mustapa, 67, who is Kelantan BN chairman and International Trade and Industry Minister, will be defending the Jeli parliamentary seat for the fourth term and Ayer Lanas state seat for the third term.

Meanwhile, the 'old man' Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who had just celebrated his 81st birthday on Apr 13, will continue to defend the Gua Musang parliamentary seat in Kelantan for the eighth term.



Other key leaders defending their respective constituencies in Johor Bahru were Defence Minister and UMNO vice-president Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (Sembrong); Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang); Health Minister Dr S. Subramaniam (Segamat) and MCA deputy president Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam).

