Malaysian politicians woo youth vote in 14th general election

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is ordering chicken from a food truck. Seconds later, he is seen gatecrashing a wedding.

Wait for it ... now, he is playing basketball - all this in a Facebook video targeted at young adults ahead of the May 9 general election. In it, Mr Khairy is seen touting the job opportunities, skills training, marriage aid and more that young voters will get should they vote for Barisan Nasional (BN).

The video, which promotes Tuesday's (Apr 10) launch of the ruling party's first ever manifesto for young voters, is one of the many ways politicians are trying to woo this crucial demographic.



In Malaysia, where the minimum voting age is 21, youth are defined as those aged between 15 to 40 years old, meaning 32 per cent of youths are of voting age. As of the third quarter of 2017, they made up more than 40 per cent of the 14 million Malaysians who have signed up to vote.

"They'll certainly be kingmakers in a lot of constituencies so we have to give the notion that this government is a government that has an eye on the future," Mr Khairy told Channel NewsAsia in an interview.

The question now, however, is not just if they will vote for BN or the opposition - but whether they will even vote at all.

The ruling BN, led by controversy-plagued Najib Razak, is seeking to win back the two-thirds majority it first lost in 2008, and it faces an opposition fronted by 92-year-old former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. The choices have not been appealing to all in the voting group, prompting a spoilt vote or "Undi Rosak" boycott movement online.

Barisan Nasional is launching its first ever manifesto for youth in Malaysia, promising more job opportunities, skills training, cash aid for couples wanting to marry, involving selected youth in cabinet meetings and more. #GE14 #JomBN pic.twitter.com/bBxfwkGmaV — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) April 10, 2018

A joint survey by independent pollsters Merdeka Centre and youth voter registration group Watan last August found that the majority of young adults they spoke to were also disillusioned by the state of politics in the nation.

Ibrahim Suffian, the director of Merdeka Centre, said politicians would have to do something to ignite excitement from young voters, which seemed to be lacking.

"What was really stark was how jaded they are when they think about politics, that they are not confident that politicians from both sides of the divide could solve their problems," he said.

"It is significant partly because youth voters are more critical, less pro-establishment. They could possibly lead a political breakthrough in polls.

"But if they don't show up, the likelihood of any interesting change in the political arena becomes less likely."

Youth voters contributed to a higher turnout in Malaysia's 2013 general elections, which analysts said helped the opposition win the popular vote for the first time then. So the Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition may stand to lose the most if they do not win them over now, including the estimated two million new voters.

While it does not have a dedicated manifesto for the youth, Pakatan has been keen to showcase that their coalition has younger leaders too in the face of scepticism over Dr Mahathir's age and reputation as being "authoritarian".

The People's Justice Party, for instance, chose to unveil candidates from their youth wings before any others. Dr Mahathir's party, Bersatu - while provisionally suspended pending an appeal - had also announced its first parliamentary candidate to be 25-year-old youth chief, Syed Saddiq.

Bersatu had also said that those below 35 made up more than 50 per cent of its membership roll last year.

"I think the best way to represent young people is to give them a voice in our respective parties," Mr Saddiq had told Channel NewsAsia then.

The youth wings of these political parties have been tasked to engage young voters as well on topics affecting them - cost of living, access to affordable education and unemployment among them.

Barisan Nasional said it has already gotten feedback from close to two million youth for TN50 - a roadmap for Malaysia's future between 2020 to 2050. Those desires formed the basis of the youth manifesto which - coincidentally or not - was launched on Tuesday night, hours after the election date was announced earlier in the day.

"Yesterday, today, tomorrow, the government will give you opportunities," declares Mr Khairy at the end of its promo video, surrounded by young Malaysians who cheer and dance across the screen.