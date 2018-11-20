Malaysia to make CCTVs, wearing seatbelts compulsory for new express buses

KAJANG, Selangor: From 2019, new express and tour buses must install closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) and passengers on the new buses must wear seatbelts, Malaysia's Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook said on Monday (Nov 19).

These measures are part of the Recommendation Review Panel report for the Genting Highlands bus accident in August 2013 which took 37 lives, the minister said.



"It will also be made compulsory to install CCTVs on all new buses apart from raising the level of bus driver welfare," Loke told a media conference at the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).



Enforcement to make sure new buses comply with the safety belt rule will start in 2020, the minister added.

Additionally, all buses must be equipped with a brake retarder and a speed limiter.

Malaysia will also set up a Transportation Safety Board to address road accidents, especially those involving express buses.

The minister reported that out of the 51 suggestions made by the report, Malaysia had implemented 27 and "partially implemented" 19. Four suggestions have not been implemented.

Transport Ministry secretary-general Saripuddin Kasim and MIROS chairman Lee Lam Thye will jointly chair a review panel to study the implementation of the 51 suggestions.

Malaysia has also been appointing panel members to study the implementation of the 51 suggestions since Jul 19, Loke added.

