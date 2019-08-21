Go-Jek gets go-ahead to offer motorbike-hailing in Malaysia, says minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Cabinet has given the green light for Go-Jek to offer motorcycle ride-hailing services in the country, Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof said on Wednesday (Aug 21).

Speaking to reporters, he said the Cabinet discussed the matter thoroughly and agreed in principle for the Indonesian start-up to introduce its service.



“The Youth and Sports Ministry and the Transport Ministry have been asked to work together and discuss what laws need to be amended or created to enable this service to be implemented in Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying by the Star.

On Monday, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said two-wheeled e-hailing would create jobs for motorcyclists, who need employment instead of one-off programmes or race tracks.



He posted a video on Twitter after he facilitated a meeting between Go-Jek founder Mr Nadiem Makarim and Prime Minister Mohamad Mohamad and Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof. (File photo: Bernama)

Mr Syed Saddiq openly supported Go-Jek despite the Malaysian government declaring motorcycle ride-hailing as illegal in the country.

A homegrown startup Dego Ride rolled out such a service in November 2016, but the Cabinet imposed a ban on the firm in February the following year, citing safety concerns.

The Pakatan Harapan government, which took over federal administration last year, upheld the ban.

Both Mr Syed Saddiq and Mr Loke promised on Tuesday that the government would not allow monopoly of the ride-hailing service.

On Wednesday, Mr Mohd Redzuan said the two ministries might take one or two months to look into the implementation of motorbike-hailing services in the country, before they take the issue back to the Cabinet again.

“We want to ensure whatever we implement to develop the economy of our youth, it does not contravene the law,” he said.