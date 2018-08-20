Court allows Malaysian government to intervene in Rosmah Mansor jewellery lawsuit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's government on Monday (Aug 20) succeeded in its application to become an intervener in a lawsuit brought by a Lebanese jeweller against Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Najib Razak.

The judicial commissioner of the High Court, Wong Chee Lin, had allowed the application made in chambers by the government to intervene in the lawsuit, senior federal counsel Alice Loke Yee Ching told reporters.

"With this ruling, Global Royalty Trading SAL will have to amend its statement of claim to include the Malaysian government as the second defendant,” she said.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers would go through the lawsuit before deciding on its next course of action, she added.

Based in Beirut, wholesale jewellery firm Global Royalty Trading SAL is suing Rosmah, demanding she return 44 pieces of jewellery allegedly sent to her on consignment or pay almost RM60 million (US$14.79 million) for all the items.

The government had sought to be part of Global Royalty’s suit against Rosmah on the grounds that the jewellery belonged to the government and was bought with stolen money. Rosmah had been named as the sole defendant in the suit.

Rosmah, in her statement of defence filed on Jul 23, has denied purchasing any of the jewellery, saying the items were delivered to her for viewing by virtue of the fact that she was the wife of the then-prime minister of Malaysia, on the plaintiff’s own accord and volition and without there being any obligation for her to purchase the jewellery.

The items were among the money, jewellery, luxury handbags, luxury watches and other items worth an estimated RM1.1 billion which were seized from premises linked to Najib.



Global Royalty is seeking a court declaration that the firm is the legal owner of the 44 pieces of jewellery, and an order stating that the ownership of the items was never transferred to the defendant.



It also seeks a mandatory order for Rosmah to provide the list of jewellery seized, an order for the jewellery to be returned or, if not, for Rosmah to be held responsible for paying the price for the items totalling US$14.79 million (RM59.83 million).