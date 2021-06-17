Malaysian government acknowledges king's views, says PMO after palace calls for parliament to reconvene

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has acknowledged the king's views and will take follow-up measures based on the Constitution and the laws, said the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday (Jun 17).

King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah has said that the parliament should reconvene as soon as possible, after chairing a special rulers' conference on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had previously informed the king during prior audiences on the progress of various efforts, from the pandemic's management to the national immunisation programme and economic aid, as well as the recently-unveiled national recovery plan.

"In upholding the king's decrees, the government will take follow-up measures based on the Federal Constitution and the state laws," the statement read.

The special rulers' conference came after the king granted audiences to 18 key political leaders, who presented their views on the pandemic management and the country's current situation.

The king said parliament meetings should be held to enable the emergency ordinances and the national recovery plan to be debated by parliamentarians.

The Malay rulers added that there was no need to further extend Malaysia’s state of emergency beyond Aug 1.

On Wednesday night, de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan said that although the king had called for parliament to reconvene as soon as possible, no specific date had been specified.

“The prime minister has already stated September or October,” Mr Takiyuddin, who is also Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) secretary-general, said during an online interview on the Bicara Harakah talk show.



The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department added that a parliament sitting would definitely be convened "in three months' time".

On Tuesday, Mr Muhyiddin said in a televised address that the parliament meeting could be held during the third phase of the national recovery plan, which is likely to happen in September or October this year.



