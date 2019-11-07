Malaysian government working hard to bring Jho Low back: PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia government is working hard to bring back fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, to face justice over his role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) corruption and bribery scandal, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday (Nov 7).

But information on Jho Low is not easy to get, Dr Mahathir said.



"I am told that he may carry several passports and (may have) undergone alterations to his face. (But) all these things are rumours.

"We have no proof, but it could happen. And that makes it difficult for us to trace him,” he told reporters.

On Monday, news emerged that Low was in possession of a Cyprus passport. A report in Greek-language newspaper Politis said Low had arrived in Cyprus in 2015 and obtained the passport through a citizenship-for-investment scheme.

On Wednesday, Malaysian police said Low was attempting to purchase properties in Cyprus under a different name.

However, police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said the authorities believed Low was not in Cyprus, but hiding in a "remote country". He did not elaborate on the said country, but expressed disappointment over the lack of assistance it was giving to Malaysia.



Dr Mahathir said the police chief would update him on the authorities' search for Low from time to time.

"He has not told me where he has found him, so I wouldn't know. But it's not every time when he knows where Jho Low is supposed to be. Once in a while he reports to me," the prime minister said.

He added Malaysia has no intention to go to war over Low.

"We can go to war but we will lose the war; we will lose Jho Low too. We are conscious that we're not a strong nation. Sometimes people are nice to us, sometimes they are not," he said.

