Malaysia government to adopt three-pronged approach to improve economy: Finance minister

GEORGETOWN: Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will adopt a three-pronged approach in its efforts to improve the country's economy, give confidence to investors and raise the quality of life of the people, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Sunday (Nov 18).

Mr Lim said the three thrusts are "pro growth" to energise the economy of the country, "pro job" to create employment opportunities and "pro poor" to overcome poverty and rebuild the country so that the people can live comfortably.

He said the approach had been used by the Democratic Action Party (DAP) administration in Penang successfully since 2008 and it was now used to improve the economy at national level.

“The three thrusts which essentially focus on economic, education and health sectors were adopted when formulating PH’s first budget to improve the country’s economy after Barisan Nasional (BN),” he said.

Earlier, Lim who is also DAP secretary-general, opened the Penang DAP Convention which was attended by state party leaders and 791 state delegates.



He said the PH government should give its best performance to ensure the national economy is on the right track to benefit the people.

"If we do not show a bright economic future for the people, it will be difficult for us. If we can show the economy is better, then we should be able to face the next general election confidently,” he said.

