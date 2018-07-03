Malaysia government to establish new regulations on child marriage

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian government will establish a standard operating procedure (SOP) for marriages involving minors, meaning such marriages would no longer be subject only to the consent of the court, chief minister or minister.

Political secretary to the Women, Family and Community Development minister Rodziah Ismail said under the new regulations those planning such weddings must go through several tests.

“The tests include on health and education to ensure the well-being of a family,” she told reporters on Tuesday (Jul 3).

She said the SOP would be endorsed by the ministry in two weeks’ time.

The new SOP comes in the wake of the recent uproar over the case of a 41-year-old Malaysian man from Kelantan who married an 11-year-old girl as his third wife in southern Thailand.

Meanwhile in Kota Bharu, Kelantan Social Welfare Department director Said Sidup said the department was preparing a report on the marriage between the man and the underage girl.

“The report would be submitted soon to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for further action,” he said when contacted.