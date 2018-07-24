Malaysia has highest rate of diabetes in Asia

KUCHING, Sarawak: Malaysia has the highest rate of diabetes in Asia and one of the highest in the world, probably next to Saudi Arabia, said the National Diabetes Institute (NADI) executive chairman, Dr Mustaffa Embong.

About 2.5 million adults aged 18 and above in Malaysia have diabetes, he said.

Advertisement

“According to NADI records, statistic suggests that almost half of Malaysians do not know that they have diabetes.

“Most of the time Type 2 diabetes do not have any symptom at all until you develop a heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, going blind and amputations,” he said.

Dr Mustaffa made the remarks at the 10th Diabetes Complications Conference and Grand Rounds (DCOM 2018) on Tuesday (Jul 24).

The two-day conference was attended by participants from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Europe and Asia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With this conference, various topics on medical aspects and new treatments for people with diabetes will be presented to address the problem,“ he added.