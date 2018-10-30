Malaysia has information on Jho Low's latest whereabouts: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs has obtained information on the latest whereabouts of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday (Oct 30).

The ministry will now seek to get the cooperation of the country Low is in to repatriate him, said Muhyiddin while speaking in parliament.

"Several days ago, I obtained information on where he is ... (we are looking at) ways to get the cooperation of certain parties in the country where he is," said the minister. "It is said that he is moving from place to place in order to avoid detection."

Muhyiddin added that his ministry would not stop its efforts until Jho Low was brought back to the country and taken to court in order to resolve the issue around 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Low is wanted by the United States and Malaysia on suspicion of being a key figure in a scandal involving the state fund.

Touching on former Malaysian defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein's offer earlier this month to help the government find and bring back Low, Muhyiddin said he had not contacted the government about this.



Muhyiddin said the ministry was looking at various sources and organisations in the effort to track down Low.

Meanwhile, the minister also responded to a comment made by Member of Parliament for Bukit Gelugor Ramkarpal Singh that action should be taken over allegations made by businessman J Deepak concerning the involvement of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and his wife in the Altantuya Shaariibuu murder case.

The businessman had "clearly stated" that Najib and his wife were involved in the murder of the Mongolian model in a recording uploaded online which has since been deleted, said the MP.

“Deepak had clearly stated that Pekan was involved in the murder (of Altantuya), he said Pekan and his wife were directly involved, that was Deepak’s statement," said Ramkarpal speaking in parliament on Monday, referring to Najib by his constituency Pekan.

“This is important because it happened more than 10 years ago. Is the Royal Malaysia Police so incompetent that they could not investigate and determine who ordered the murder?"

He urged the home ministry to get statements from Najib and his wife over the case.

Muhyiddin said he would take note of this.

“For us at the ministry, if this is new evidence or information which has some basis, we will take action," he said. "We may call Deepak in to make an actual statement."

ABOLISHMENT OR AMENDMENT OF SEDITION ACT

Separately, Muhyiddin said the Home Ministry had received feedback from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on the proposal to abolish or amend the Sedition Act 1948, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, and the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and would table them to the Cabinet soon to get the government’s decision on the matter.

“The government also gives the assurance that any amendments or abolition of the laws will safeguard the basic rights of the people without any negative implications on security and public order as well as the harmony of all races in the country,” he said.

Replying to a question from Ramkarpal on whether these acts would be abolished or amended at the current session, Muhyiddin said he was not sure about that because discussions with the stakeholders would take a long time.