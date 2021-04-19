PKR explores 'healthier' political funding system as it launches e-commerce store for party merchandise

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian opposition party Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) said it is aiming to create a healthier political funding system through launching its official store on e-commerce platform Shopee.

It is the first Malaysian political party to do so on the platform, said PKR treasure Lee Chean Chung on Monday (Apr 19).

"One objective of the store is to better connect the party with its grassroots supporters and voters. Another objective is to create a political funding system which is healthier, more sustainable and reform-based," he said.

The majority of Malaysians, he said, were fed up with various scandals and abuses of power and wanted a cleaner, more transparent political landscape and culture.



"Our hope is with such a platform, the party's struggle can be further stabilised with people's support.

"(Through selling) party-branded merchandise from PKR's official store, party programmes can more or less be paid for by supporters and those who support reformation," Mr Lee explained.

Among the items available at the e-commerce store included PKR-themed caps, masks and Hari Raya packets, as well as books.



Former vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar said the launch of the store was part of PKR future-proofing itself in terms of conduct and engagement with members. The party also wished to maximise the use of current digital platforms, she added.

"But of course, in the second phase, we do need to expand the training, whether through collaboration with Shopee or through digitalisation," she said.



CANDIDACY IN NEXT GENERAL ELECTION

At the press conference, Ms Nurul Izzah did not confirm if she would be defending her Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat in the next general election.



"We do need to abide by the decision of the party.

"The discussions are ongoing, but I always go back to the issue of all being soldiers of the movement and the party."

Parti Keadilan Rakyat lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar. (File photo: Bernama)

"And I know initially, it was not an easy decision to proceed, but let's cross that bridge when we come to it. But I'm also very mindful of the instructions that will be issued," she said.



Permatang Pauh is the former stronghold of Leader of the Opposition Anwar Ibrahim, who is the father of Ms Nurul Izzah.

Ms Nurul Izzah contested and won in Permatang Pauh in the 2018 general election.

She resigned from her party positions in December 2018 and is currently an ordinary party member in the party her parents founded.

