2 dead in Malaysia after helicopters 'believed to have collided in mid-air'

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were killed in an accident involving two helicopters that were believed to have collided in mid-air before one crashed in Taman Melawati, Ampang, Selangor, at about noon on Sunday (Nov 8).

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the two men were identified as Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, who lived in Wangsa Melawati, and Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 41, of Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan.

Norazam said the crash involved two helicopters, one blue and one red, and that the dead victims were from the blue chopper.

"Both helicopters were believed to have collided in mid-air. The blue helicopter crashed while another one managed to make an emergency landing," he said.

Two more people were involved in the incident – a man and a woman aged 66 and 51 respectively, he said.

