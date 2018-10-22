KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Monday (Oct 22) that he will use his personal connections with Chinese leaders to help to track down and bring back fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, from China.

Low is wanted by the United States and Malaysia on suspicion of being a key figure in a scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Earlier this month, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad blamed "sabotage" within the government as among the reasons why Low had managed to evade arrest.

The Sembrong Member of Parliament (MP) said he would use his cordial relations with Chinese leaders to bring back Low, who is believed to be in China.

“The people want the truth to be known and, to get to the truth, we must bring Jho Low to justice," he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

"It has no bearing on whether we are in the government or opposition. This is about justice and we want justice in the 1MDB (issue). Jho Low is a critical individual," he added.

The MP said it was unclear if Low was definitely in China, but said that he would use the "networking" he has to bring him back.

"We want justice. We want closure. And if it is true that he is in China, then I'll use the networking that I have to ensure that he comes back and faces justice," he said. "I'm not sure whether it can be done, and he might not even be in China."

Former defence minister Hishammuddin offers to help bring fugitive Jho Low back to Malaysia to face justice , in order to have closure to #1MDB saga but stresses it’s in his own personal capacity . pic.twitter.com/YNTHMhElkA — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) October 22, 2018

Asked when he would meet with Chinese leaders, Hishammuddin said: “Soon. I have been working on that already.”

This effort is not at the request of Putrajaya, as alleged by certain quarters, he added.

"There has been no request from Putrajaya for me to help in relation to China," he said. "Personally, I want to see an end to the 1MDB issue. We need to get justice and we want an end to the issue."

He added that it was up to the courts to decide if Low was guilty or not, the New Straits Times reported.

"He cannot be roaming the world as though nothing happened when it comes to 1MDB.”

Low has denied wrongdoing, proclaiming on a website launched earlier this year that he was innocent.