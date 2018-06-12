Malaysia Home Minister Muhyiddin denies major police revamp

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has denied claims that there will be a major overhaul involving the top leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police as reported by local media since Monday (Jun 11).

He said that he received numerous queries from the public and media representatives on the matter.

"I deny that a massive revamp involving the top leadership of the RMP is set to be conducted next month as reported in the mass media.

"However, in line with the Pakatan Harapan government's policy of good governance, I am scrutinising the need to revamp the RMP before updating Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Muhyiddin assured that the government would always ensure that every ministry, agency and government department was functioning responsibly, transparently and with integrity.

On Monday, several local newspapers reported that there would be a large-scale reorganisation of the Malaysian police force, including the potential sacking of Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

