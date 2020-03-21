Malaysia hospital shuts for cleaning after COVID-19 patient gave birth there

ALOR SETAR: The Pantai Hospital Laguna Merbok in Sungai Petani will be closed for two days from Sunday (Mar 22) for cleaning and disinfecting works to be carried out following a positive COVID-19 case.

Its chief executive officer Tio Bee Chan said the first-ever COVID-19 case recorded in the hospital involved a 30-year-old woman who was admitted at the hospital to give birth on Mar 18, but she failed to provide full disclosure during the screening process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The patient showed a symptom of fever after giving birth. Further investigation revealed that she was staying with a family member who attended a tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur who was later confirmed COVID-19 positive.

“The sample results obtained on Mar 19 also confirmed that the patient was positive for COVID-19 and screening tests were then performed on staff who had direct contact with her. They have been quarantined and thus far all results have been negative,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

Tio said the hospital had followed the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health by closing all the treatment room and ward that housed the patient and carrying out the cleaning and disinfecting process in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the incident, the hospital had decided to close the premises on Mar 22 to Mar 23 and all clinical services would resume on Mar 24, she said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram