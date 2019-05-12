Malaysia hostel warden arrested for allegedly sodomising, molesting students

PERLIS: A student hostel warden was arrested late Saturday (May 11) night after he was suspected to have sodomised two students and molested three others at a religious school in Perlis.

During preliminary investigations, the 28-year-old suspect from Kedah admitted to sodomising and molesting his victims, who were aged from nine to 15 years, said Perlis police chief Noor Mushar Mohamad.

His alleged crimes came to light after a 15-year-old boy lodged a complaint against the suspect on Apr 24. The student claimed he had been sodomised and forced to perform sexual acts in the warden's room.

The victim also claimed that the suspect threatened to hit him if the incidents were reported.

Police also found that a nine-year-old student had been sodomised by the suspect, who hugged and kissed the victim while they watched a pornographic video together in the warden's room.

A worker at the tahfiz school in Simpang Empat where the suspect worked filed a police report against him on Thursday, after which the suspect fled to Perak.

The suspect was remanded for seven days until May 17.

