Malaysia in talks with 'relevant parties' to bring back Jho Low's jet: Foreign Minister Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in talks with "the relevant parties" involved to bring Jho Low's private jet - which is believed to have been bought by the fugitive financier using money stolen from the country - back from Singapore.

"Yes, there are talks going on regarding this. I never said they involved the Singapore government; they're with the relevant parties," said Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on Tuesday (Sep 18).

"There are parties that have been entrusted to conduct these talks," he added at a press conference after a meeting with staff at the Institute of Language and Literature.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that Jho Low, or Low Taek Jho, bought the Bombardier Global 5000 jet for US$35.4 million in 2010 using funds allegedly taken from scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In August, the Singapore police confirmed that the aircraft was parked at Seletar Airport, but that they had not received any formal request from Malaysian authorities seeking the return of the jet.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has previously indicated his desire for the aircraft to be brought back to Malaysia, saying: "We have to bring it back."