Malaysia, Indonesia discuss border agreements, 'negative campaign' against palm oil

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Monday (Jul 23) after paying a courtesy call to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.



The two foreign ministers discussed a number of issues, including border agreements, labour issues and what Retno called the "negative campaign against palm oil".



They told the media that they are negotiating a border crossing agreement which, upon conclusion, could pave the way for discussions on border trade. They are hoping to conclude discussions on the agreement in the next two months.



The two countries also said they would be working together to tackle what they described as the "negative campaign" against palm oil.

Saifuddin had told Indonesia's president that the two nations had no other choice but to band together to tackle the issue. Retno said she had already sent a letter to her counterpart in the European Union and that Saifuddin would be doing the same.



This comes after both countries criticised the European Union for backing a ban on the use of palm oil in biofuels earlier this year, with a Malaysian minister calling the move a protectionist trade barrier and a form of "crop apartheid".

The two foreign ministers also discussed a Memorandum of Understanding on the placement of protection on Indonesian migrant workers, in addition to diplomatic notifications on matters involving Indonesian citizens.

The two also talked about widening access to education and adding community learning centres for children of Indonesian workers, including in Sabah.



Finally, the two ministers agreed to maintain the unity and centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.