Malaysia to investigate water pollution allegations after Orang Asli deaths in Kelantan: DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on Sunday (Jun 9) the government is investigating allegations of water pollution after several Orang Asli deaths were reported in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Orang Asli refers to indigenous people of peninsular Malaysia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fourteen people in Kuala Koh have died in the past month, according to reports, of which two have been confirmed to be from pneumonia.

The Kelantan State Health Department also said on Sunday that 29 people from the Batek tribe Orang Asli community are currently suffering respiratory complications, the Malay Mail reported. Of the 29, three are babies, 10 children and 16 adults.

“The government will take stern action against the culprits if it is found the deaths were caused by contamination of the Orang Asli water source,” Dr Wan Azizah said in a statement on Sunday.

Dr Wan Azizah also said that the government will look into mining and logging activities in the vicinity to see if all proper procedures in relation to the environment have been adhered to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Stricter enforcement and more deterrent measures are some of the steps that must be looked into,” said the deputy prime minister.

“My prayers are with the families of those who perished and those who are currently undergoing treatment,” she added.

"WORRIED ABOUT MY TWO DAUGHTERS"

“I am worried about my two daughters who are experiencing breathing difficulty,” said a single father, Adidas Om, 32, at the Kuala Krai Hospital on Sunday.

Adidas, who is from Kampung Kuala Koh, said that his two daughters - Hoi, 6, and Boi, 5 - had experienced breathing difficulty for four days and could not sleep at night.

He made a report to the Kelantan Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) before the agency sent his daughters to hospital.

Adidas, who has lived in Kuala Koh for the last 10 years, said he did not know the cause of the illness.

“Apart from my children, my neighbours are suffering from the same disease and some have died," he said.

“I'm afraid to see the condition of my children and also the neighbours who are suffering from the disease and I hope situation will improve soon,” said Adidas, whose wife died in 2014.

He said he believes the incident is connected to mining activity around his village and hopes that the related parties will investigate the cause of the disease.

TWO DEATHS DUE TO PNEUMONIA

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P Waytha Moorthy said earlier on Sunday that two of the Orang Asli deaths were due to pneumonia.

He said due to the remoteness of the settlement, information on the deaths were received late.

“We were informed that the deaths happened due to migration and the bodies were buried within the area. However, the actual cause of deaths will be investigated,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the outbreak at the Disease Control Division, Kelantan Health Department.

Waytha Moorthy explained that two postmortems have been carried out which found the cause to be pneumonia but how the outbreak came about so far was unknown.

“The Health Department now has taken preventive steps which are to find active cases, do isolation and treatment for those affected at hospitals.

Waytha Moorthy added that the Health Department had dispatched a team of medical officers to the area, besides setting up a task force involving various agencies in Gua Musang for further action.