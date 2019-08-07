Family believes Irish teen was abducted from Malaysian resort, as search mission enters 4th day

NILAI, Negri Sembilan: Family members of missing Irish teen Nora Quoirin said she may have been abducted from a Malaysian rainforest resort and did not wander off on her own, as the search and rescue mission entered its fourth day on Wednesday (Aug 7).

Mr Sebastien Quoirin, the father of the 15-year-old was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail: “We believe she may have been abducted.”

Nora, who has learning difficulties, had gone missing on Sunday morning, after she and her family checked into the Dusun, a resort located at the foothills of a mountain range in Seremban.

Her family found her bed empty and her room’s window open.

A search mission involving 178 people from various Malaysian government agencies combed the jungles near the resort on Tuesday, to no avail.

Members of the Malaysian rescue team take part in a search and rescue operation for the missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin from London, in Seremban on Aug 6, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

On Monday, Deputy Negri Sembilan police chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Che Zakaria Othman told Malay Mail that Nora’s disappearance was being tackled as a missing persons case and not an abduction.

Mr Matthew Searle of the Lucie Blackman Trust, a missing persons charity representing the family, said the police approach was “causing frustration”.

“The family don’t go with this theory at all (that she left the property). They are terrified at the prospect that not everything that can be done is being done,” he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“They know Nora and what she is capable of and don’t feel that they are being listened to,” he added.

Describing Nora as a girl who “would not venture into her own garden without a family member holding her hand”, Mr Searle said her family members were getting increasingly frustrated and were all exhausted from lack of sleep.

The family, in a statement, said Nora never went anywhere by herself and they had no reason to believe that she wandered off and got lost.

“We are especially worried because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities and is not like other 15-year-olds. She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself and she won’t understand what is going on.”

Sekitar keadaan hari keempat operasi SAR Nora Anne Quoirin #NoraQuoirin yang hilang sejak Ahad di sebuah resort di Pantai, Seremban pic.twitter.com/uerfaTRFKg — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 7, 2019

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department's deputy director in charge of investigation and legal matters, Salehhudin Abd Rahman told Bernama that finding Nora was not an easy task.

He said the local community, including the Orang Asli people, have volunteered to join the search mission on Wednesday.



He also urged all parties not to speculate about the teen disappearance as it could cause anxiety among family members and the community.

