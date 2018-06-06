Malaysian police admit negligence in UMNO division chief Jamal Yunos disappearance

KUALA LUMPUR: Police admitted to negligence of its personnel guarding Jamal Yunos, 48, who disappeared from a private hospital in Ampang here last month.

Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor said the force would take stern action against the personnel who were assigned to guard the Sungai Besar UMNO division chief.

“Those assigned to look after Jamal at that time would be investigated and face disciplinary action,” he said.

Mazlan said police had also been in touch with the Indonesian authorities to help detect Jamal, and hoped that the UMNO leader would be found in the near future.

Meanwhile, in a voice recording which has been making its rounds on social media, Jamal said the police need not get Interpol to track him down as he was still in the country.

“What I did was not a crime that could be of threat to the national security because it was just a minor offence,” he said in the two-minute recording.

Prior to this, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun had confirmed that a warrant of arrest against Jamal was issued by the Ampang Magistrate's Court last Friday under Section 224 of the Penal Code for escaping or resisting police custody.

Jamal was reported to be missing from his bed at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital on Friday after he was charged with committing public nuisance by breaking bottles of alcohol in public to protest the Better Beer Festival 2017 at Bangunan Darul Ehsan in Shah Alam at 10.15am on Oct 5, 2017.

