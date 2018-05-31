Malaysian police to seek arrest warrant for missing UMNO division chief Jamal Yunos

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian police will file for an arrest warrant against UMNO division chief Jamal Yunos, who had absconded from completing his bail process on Wednesday (May 30).

The police will also intensify their search for the Sungai Besar division chief, who has been missing since May 25.



Jamal was given ample time to cooperate with the police but had failed to respond, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Fadzil Ahmat said in a statement. Jamal had also flip-flopped in the statements he had made in videos posted on social media, he added.

“The police have taken action in accordance with the law in handling cases involving Jamal. So far, there are six more cases to be investigated against Jamal, on top of three cases that he was charged with at the Ampang Puteri Hospital on May 25,” Fadzil said.



Jamal was arrested on May 22 in connection with a firearms investigation. He checked himself into the hospital for a back pain when he was released. He went missing on May 25.

Jamal was still in police custody at that time as the authorities were processing bail documents. Bail was set at RM3,000 (US$753) for each of the three charges.



He did not turn up at the Ampang Jaya District Police headquarters on Wednesday to complete his bail process despite mentioning in a voice recording he released to the media in the previous day that he would be present.

In a seven-minute-long video which appeared to have been filmed in an oil palm plantation, Jamal once again said he would go to the police station to complete the documentation process but he hoped the police would give him some time.



He also claimed that there was a plan by certain "influential" quarters to take him down under any circumstances in spite of assurance from the police that he was only required to finish the documentation process.



“I am not denying the execution of the law against me. However, when my name was blacklisted by the Immigration Department and my name is in the police watchlist as though I am a dangerous person, according to the information I got, I will be arrested under an act where I cannot be released on bail," Jamal said in the video where he was seen wearing a T-shirt and black cap.



“The way the law is treating me as though I am not a citizen whose rights are protected by the Federal Constitution."



Jamal had been charged with causing public nuisance by smashing beer bottles in front of the Selangor government offices in October last year, in protest against a beer festival. He also faces two other charges for trespassing.



The public nuisance charge carries a maximum RM400 fine if convicted. The house-trespassing charges, however, carry a maximum three-year jail term and up to RM5,000 fine per conviction.

