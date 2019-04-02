Wagyu rendang: Malaysian businesses seek halal food opportunities in Japan

KUALA LUMPUR: As Japan prepares for an influx of Muslim tourists for the upcoming 2020 summer Olympic Games, Malaysian investors are getting into the act to boost the country's halal food and beverage offerings.

Following two years of discussions, the Department of Islamic Development of Malaysia (JAKIM) on Wednesday (Apr 3) awarded the halal certification for a joint venture to establish a halal central kitchen in Japan.

The kitchen, dubbed Halal Kitchen Raku, is a joint venture between Malaysian company Bangi Golf Resort food service, and Japanese firm Curetex Corporation. It aims to cater to Muslim tourists.

The kitchen is located in southern Japan, and will supply ready-to-eat packaged halal food from this year to restaurants in Tokyo. The food will also be delivered to hotels under the Marriott chain in Tokyo.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2019 Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), director for JAKIM Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the kitchen will produce food that encompasses both Japanese cuisine and food from Southeast Asia.

The kitchen will serve packaged meals that include beef rendang, chicken curry, satay and mee jawa.

Mr Soh Chung Ky, the director of Bangi Golf Resort said the collaboration allows the kitchen to combine the best of Malay and Japanese cuisine.

“Can you imagine, rendang sauce made in Malaysia, wagyu beef from Japan. (We want to) combine the two together and market it to whole world,” he said.

Mr Soh added that Halal Kitchen Raku is looking to work with the official Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers to deliver the food to tourists and athletes.

“In terms of halal, we are not just talking about the religious aspect of it. We are talking about food safety. Halal is 80 per cent food safety, and 20 per cent the religious aspect,” said Mr Soh.

“So when we want to supply to such a huge number of people for the Olympics, we are not just making sure the food is halal certified but it also has to come with the assurance that the food preparation methodology are of a certain level. We are confident to be able to live up to the expectations of the Olympic council,” he added.

Chairman of Curetex Masaki Fujishiro (left) and Director of Bangi Golf Resort Soh Chung Ky (right) during the signing ceremony on April 3, 2019. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Chairman for Curetex Masaki Fujishiro said that the kitchen was initially certified halal by Japan's Nippon Asia Halal Association (NAHA), but he requested for a higher standard of halal certification to cater to the Muslim tourists that will be visiting Tokyo, including for the upcoming Olympic Games.

“NAHA is a local association, which is not as famous (as JAKIM), and not as trusted by overseas consumers. JAKIM is considered the considered the number one (halal) certification body all over the world,” said Mr Fujishiro.

MUSLIM-FRIENDLY STANDARD FOR RESTAURANTS SERVING ALCOHOL

Besides the halal central kitchen, Mr Sirajuddin added that JAKIM is working with restaurants in Japan to be certified "Muslim-friendly" as a way of providing halal food while not disrupting their regular business.

He noted that most restaurants in Japan serve alcohol, like sake, and there is little appetite for owners to forego this in return for a full halal certification.

Mee jawa, a noodle dish with sweet and spicy gravy common in Malaysia. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Hence, under JAKIM's guidelines, a Muslim-friendly restaurant in Japan can continue to serve alcohol while providing halal food, and the central kitchen will supply these outlets with halal packaged meals which can be heated up.

Mr Sirajuddin added that these restaurants may also be serving non-halal food at the same time, and hence the cutlery sets used for halal and non-halal food should be differentiated.

"There must be separation of cutlery, based on colour. The black and white cutlery will be used only for halal food and the rest of the colours will be used for non-halal food," he said.

In addition, JAKIM has implemented the use of a dishwasher that allows all the cutleries and plates to undergo "ritual cleansing" after they are used.

"This is to ensure that there is no doubt to the halal integrity of restaurants that have been certified Muslim-friendly," he added.

HALAL AS 'PREMIUM STANDARD’ FOR FOOD CLEANLINESS

The deputy chief executive of Malaysia's External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz also stressed that Japan has been receptive to the halal concept because cleanliness is an important part of Japanese culture.

"Japanese firms stress the importance of cleanliness for the whole supply chain - from farm to table. They see halal as a premium standard, they don't relate it to religion but rather see it as a way of life they want to adopt," he said.

In 2016, Malaysia exported various halal products worth a total of RM42.2 billion (US$10.34 billion), which was an increase of 7.1 per cent from RM39.4 billion in the previous year.

Japan was Malaysia’s fourth largest halal market in 2016. Malaysia exports to Japan stood at RM2.67 billion in value, an increase of 20.8 percent against RM2.21 billion in 2015.

The East Asian country is also Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner in 2017 after China, Singapore and the United States, with total trade between the two countries reaching RM138.5 billion.