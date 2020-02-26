Amanah’s Johor chapter dismisses talk of crossover to Barisan Nasional to form new state government

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor chapter of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has rejected claims that its assemblymen have defected from the party to help Barisan Nasional (BN) topple the Pakatan Harapan-led state government.

Speaking at a press conference in Thistle Hotel at Johor Bahru on Wednesday (Feb 26) morning, Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan stressed that none of Amanah’s nine Johor state assemblymen have crossed over to join the alliance formed by BN and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

He was referring to the remarks by Johor BN chief Hasni Mohammad on Tuesday that the alliance was preparing a statutory declaration with the state assemblymen to take over the Johor state government.

Mr Hasni has claimed that BN had enough numbers, as the new government would include defectors from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) as well as five members from Amanah and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

In addressing this, Mr Aminolhuda said: “Johor Amanah rejects fully the claims by Datuk Hasni Mohammad that there are Amanah seat assemblymen who have joined the BN-PAS alliance.”

“The statement is a desperate attempt from them to take advantage of the current political situation … We hold firm to the principle of respecting the people’s mandate,” he added.

A political crisis is currently playing out in the federal level, with Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigning as prime minister after Bersatu and a faction from PKR left the PH coalition.



This has resulted in uncertainty at the state level, with the fate of some state governments in limbo pending the outcome of the power vacuum in Putrajaya.

In the 56-member Johor state government, BN holds 16 state seats and PAS one seat.

PH has 14 seats from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), nine from Amanah and five from PKR.

Bersatu, meanwhile, has 11 seats.

BN and PAS would require at least 29 seats to have a simple majority in the state government.



On Wednesday, Mr Aminolhuda said Johor Amanah’s stance was in line with the party’s at the national level, and that they were all behind Dr Mahathir, who has been appointed as the interim prime minister.