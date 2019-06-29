Johor celebrates king of fruits with durian eating competition, thorny race

SEGAMAT, Johor: Johoreans celebrated their love affair with the king of fruits on Saturday (Jun 29) by participating in durian-themed activities at Kampung Abdullah in Segamat.

The activities, which included an eating competition for families and a team race for school children, were held in conjunction with the state's Agriculture Expo and Fruit Fair 2019. The theme of the event: Everything Durian.

For the durian eating competition, each family, represented by one parent and two children, were asked to eat as much durian as they could within seven minutes.

Competitors of the durian eating competition held in Segamat, Johor on June 29, 2019. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

A dozen families competed, with the adults tasked to cut open the fruits using a parang, while all three in the team would eat as much durian as they could.

The teams competed enthusiastically, with children as young as two years old devouring the creamy fruit one after another. They guzzled down mineral water provided before stuffing their mouths with more fruit.

Judges weighed the durians before and after they were consumed to decide the winner. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Judges weighed the durians before and after the allocated time to ascertain how much was consumed by each team.

This team ate four whole durians en route to winning the event. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Most families were able to eat two whole durians within seven minutes. The winning team from Segamat, managed to finish four whole durians.

A parent from one of the families that contested, Mr Yusop Kassim, told CNA that while he and two children - aged six and four - enjoyed eating free durian, having to swallow the fruit quickly was "not fun".

"Durian is the kind of fruit that must be savoured, and not eaten quickly like this. It misses the point. But this is a competition after all, and we're just here to have fun," said the 31-year-old rice farmer.

Earlier on Saturday, around 30 school children from different schools in Segamat also participated in a durian-themed team race.

In groups of four or five, the teams were asked to complete tasks that tested their teamwork and creativity.

One of the stations of the durian race required participants to hop while holding a durian. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

They had to complete a variety of stations, including one that required contestants to hop while holding a durian.

The teams also had to put together jigsaw puzzles that illustrated scientific facts on the cultivation of durian and draw the king of fruits on a plate using tools.



Durian race participants had to piece together information on durian cultivation. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

One of the participants, Ms Vanessa Chia, who studies at Li Chi National School, told CNA that the activity has taught her more about durian cultivation.

"I have lived in Segamat all my life, but I didn't know much about what my home city is most famous for - durians," said the 14-year-old.

A colouring challenge was held for young children. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Other activities, such as a durian colouring competition and a lecture by experts on how to cultivate Musang King durian commercially, were also held on Saturday,

The three-day fair ends on Sunday.

On Friday, fair organisers crowned a new type of durian by local plantation owner Mad Zin Abdullah as the winner of the state-wide Durian Unggul competition.

Segamat district is the top durian producing area within Johor, followed by Muar, Tangkak and Batu Pahat.

