Grappling with trash and ailing infrastructure, can Kukup bring back the tourists?

Once a go-to destination for weekend getaways, Kukup has become less popular as visitors prefer other destinations in Johor.

KUKUP, Johor: Tanjung Piai National Park is known for having a 926-ha protected coastal area, located at continental Asia’s southern-most point.

At this spot, visitors can pose for pictures with a huge globe, while enjoying the view of both Singapore and Indonesia across the sea.

Visitors to Tanjung Piai National Park pose against the park's landmark, a huge metal globe. (Photo: Fadza Ishak)

However, the mangrove forest park has encountered some maintenance issues recently. The mangrove banks are strewn with garbage, while a portion of the concrete boardwalk has been closed after it collapsed into the rancid shallow waters.

Mangrove banks at Tanjung Piai National Park are covered in garbage. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

“It’s a shame, the place is really quite beautiful,” said a South Korean visitor who wanted to be known only as Mr Jeong.

“If only they made more effort to clean up the trash and ensure the damaged paths are repaired,” he added.

The concrete pavement at Tanjung Piai Nationals park has cracked. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

These problems are not unique to the national park. Kukup's iconic fishing village Kampung Ayer Masin also has issues with garbage and littering, while tourism development in south-west Johor has been affected by poor transport connectivity.



Kukup was previously a popular tourist destination for Singaporeans. Tuas Checkpoint is an hour’s drive to Kukup town centre and families would brave the traffic jams to eat cheap and fresh seafood, explore the mangrove wetlands and check-in homestays in the tranquil fishing village.

Its reputation as one of Johor’s main tourist attractions has been affected over the last few years, as offerings have become stale and other areas in the state were developed.

There may be hope, however, after a recent by-election shone the spotlight on problems in the area.

STIFF COMPETITION FROM NEWER ATTRACTIONS

Those interviewed by CNA said tourists have been staying away for quite some time.

Mr Dennis Foo has been in the Kukup homestay industry for 26 years. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Mr Dennis Foo, the owner of homestay operator Kukup Hub said: “Maybe there have been other nicer places built in Malaysia, like Legoland (theme park in Kota Iskandar) and Desaru Coast".

"So, Singaporeans choose these attractions over Kukup.”

Mr Foo, who is a Singapore citizen, has been in Kukup's homestay industry for 26 years. He said the recent number of customers, especially from Singapore, is the lowest he has seen since he founded his company.

“Maybe what we are seeing is an evolving taste in the Singapore tourism market,” he added.

His package tours include picking up Singaporeans from their homes and transporting them to Kukup, where they would spend a few days in chalets having barbeques, playing mahjong and visiting kelongs for seafood.

He charges between S$109 to S$129 per night, with food, transport and accommodation all in.

NEW BRIDGE TO IMPROVE KUKUP'S ACCESSIBILITY



Tourism business owners like Mr Foo hope the construction of a new bridge across the Pulai River would improve Kukup’s accessibility for tourists from Johor Bahru as well as Singapore.

The JB-Pontian bridge is due to open middle of next year and would reduce travel time to Kukup from Singapore as well as Johor Bahru. (Image: Google map)

The bridge, dubbed the Johor Bahru-Pontian bridge, will link Gelang Patah in Johor Bahru to Serkat in Pontian. It was announced by the then Barisan Nasional Johor state government in 2017, and is set to open in August 2020.

The bridge will reduce travel time from Gelang Patah to Kukup from 45 minutes to around 20 minutes.

“Accessibility of Kukup is of course important to attract Singaporean visitors. Kukup is so near to Singapore in terms of distance, but because of the jam at the checkpoint and lack of proper road infrastructure, people can get tired in the journey coming here,” Mr Foo said.

Another Kukup homestay operator, Mr Bryan Lee, shared similar sentiments.

“I hope the bridge will encourage more Singaporeans to visit Kukup again,” said the 32-year-old.

“We want to bring back the noise. This place has been too quiet over the last few years,” added Mr Lee, who also owns a fish farm.

Kampung Ayer Masin in Kukup is home to hundreds of fishermen in Kukup. (Photo: Fadza Ishak)

Accessibility of Kukup from Singapore was among the hot button issues during the campaigning of the Tanjung Piai by-election last month. Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Wee Jeck Seng had clinched a 15,086-vote majority victory over his rival, Pakatan Harapan's (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini.

During the campaigning for Mr Karmaine, Malaysia's Minister of Home Affairs Muhyiddin said ferry services will be launched between Singapore and Kukup if PH prevailed.

Given the outcome of the election, it is not clear if the project will proceed.



From the tourists' perspective, shaving the travel time between Singapore and Kukup was positive news.

Singaporean retiree Teo Chai Lee, said a ferry service would persuade him to visit Kukup regularly, as the place has “a rustic charm”.

“I used to go there a lot in the 90s, but the idea of braving the traffic jam at this age puts me off,” said the 72-year-old. “If the ferry idea becomes a reality, I would definitely go back,” he added.

However, he highlighted that more could still be done by Dr Wee, the BN lawmaker, as well as the Johor state government to rejuvenate the area and make it more appealing for tourists.

"RATS ALMOST AS HUGE AS CATS"

Mr Teo recounted how Kampung Ayer Masin, Kukup's main fishing village was filled with trash when he visited last year.

Kukup's iconic fishing village Kampung Ayer Masin has issues with garbage and littering. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

“I remember seeing rats that were almost as huge as cats, scurrying around the piers. It was not pleasant at all,” he said.



Mr Lee, whose company has chalets in the area, acknowledged that trash was a problem for homestay operators in the area. However, he expressed confidence that this issue will be resolved soon, with Dr Wee in office.

“I told him about the trash problem during the campaigning period and he promised to do something about it,” said Mr Lee.

“We are all operating with a common objective – make Kukup a plausible weekend getaway for tourists once again. It will be good for businesses here and then everyone will be happier,” he added.