Johor Sultan proposes revival of state volunteer forces, basic military training for civil servants

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has proposed that the state government should revive the Johor Volunteer Forces (JVF), an organisation to instill efficiency and discipline among civil servants.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 23), he said that as a first step, all state administrative officers "should be absorbed under the JVF" and given basic military training by the Royal Johor Military Force (JMF).



"This is aimed at improving the fitness and strengthening the discipline of government officials," said the sultan.



He added that these civil servants can then wear JVF uniforms while on duty or when attending functions.



"This will indirectly enhance the image and appearance of (Johor's civil service) officers," said the sultan.

The JVF will exist alongside the JMF, which is the sultan's private royal guard that is maintained by the state. JVF members have previously helped out during natural disasters and served the community in various ways.



The sultan has mooted the revival of the JVF back in 2016. He added that the JVF should open to all Johoreans regardless of race.



"(The JVF) is intended to boost the efficiency, discipline and integrity of government officers and staff and to revive the spirit of volunteerism among Bangsa Johor, while upholding the royal institution, unity of Bangsa Johor and the peace of Johor Darul Ta'zim," he reportedly said then.

The JVF was first set up by the late Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Abu Bakar in 1905. It was disbanded in 1942 during the second world war.

7.5 MILLION FACE MASKS TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO JOHOREANS

In a separate Facebook post on Wednesday, the sultan announced a collaboration with Temasek Foundation to distribute 7.5 million face masks and 260 vending machines, worth RM 25 million (US$6.05 million), to help Johor curb the spread of COVID-19.



Temasek Foundation is a Singapore-based non-profit organisation under the philanthropic arm of the state sovereign fund Temasek Holdings.



Sultan Ibrahim said that the washable and anti-bacterial face masks will be distributed to the community in all districts, including to school students for free.

Sultan Ibrahim posing with a face mask vending machine alongside leaders of the Johor State Government. (Photo: Johor Royal Press Office)

He said the vending machines will also be placed at strategic locations throughout the districts in stages.

"My intention is to ensure that the face mask is easily accessible to all citizens, and help care for their health," said the ruler.

Johor residents will receive a pack, which contains 2 masks. Each mask can be washed and then reused up to 30 times.

