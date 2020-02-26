Sultan Ibrahim asks Johor assemblymen to state their choice between PH or new coalition

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar has asked state legislative assembly representatives to state whether they will choose Pakatan Harapan (PH) or a new coalition, during individual audiences with the ruler on Wednesday (Feb 26).

The matter was disclosed by several assemblymen who met reporters outside the Bukit Timbalan building after the representatives had each stated their stand concerning the current political situation.

Dzulkefly Ahmad, the Kota Iskandar representative, said the audiences with the ruler were brief and went smoothly, with each meeting completed in under five minutes.

The assemblyman, who is also the Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy chairman, expressed his gratitude to the Sultan for helping to resolve the political situation.

Dr S Ramakrishnan, the assemblyman for Bekok, said the Sultan “asked only one question, Pakatan Harapan or a coalition".

Meanwhile, Parit Yaani representative Aminolhuda Hassan expressed confidence that the political situation in the state would be resolved when the federal-level situation is addressed.

Sultan Ibrahim who had arrived at the building at 2.44pm, was seen leaving at about 5.09pm after meeting with all assemblymen.

Malaysia has been plunged into a power vacuum after recent political developments saw the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, before he was reinstated as interim prime minister on the same day by the king.

All ministers in the Cabinet were relieved of their duties.



Shortly after, Dr Mahathir's party Bersatu announced that it had quit PH, while former economic affairs minister Azmin Ali and 10 other lawmakers declared their departure from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

The independent bloc, led by Mr Azmin, declared their support for Dr Mahathir on Wednesday, while PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said he was PH's choice to become prime minister.



The issue of power transition has been repeatedly brought up since PH formed the new government after defeating Barisan Nasional in the general election.



PH had reached a consensus that Mr Anwar would take over from Dr Mahathir as prime minister at a later date.

