Young girl dies in Malaysia after being accidentally left in locked car

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: A four-year-old girl in the Malaysian state of Kedah died on Thursday (Aug 14) after she was accidentally left in a locked car by her father.



Local authorities said the child had been left in the vehicle in the Sungai Petani area for almost 10 hours.



Kuala Muda District Police Chief Adzli Abu Shah said before the incident, the victim’s father, who worked as a lorry driver, had sent his older child to school at about 7.30am before heading to his workplace.



"The father was supposed to have sent the victim to her grandmother’s house in Kampung Bukit, Sungai Pasir, but forgot she was sleeping in the back seat,” he said.



Adzli said after arriving at his workplace, the father went out to drive a lorry to several areas before returning to his office at 4.30pm to complete some work.



When he finished work, the father went to his car at about 6.20pm where he saw the victim unconscious in the back seat.



“He then made an emergency call about the incident, but the girl was confirmed dead and her body sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for a post-mortem,” Adzli said.



He added that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act.