Ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan thanks Malaysians for support after divorce

Asia

Ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan thanks Malaysians for support after divorce

(aw) Kelantan Sultan and his former Russian wife
Sultan of Kelantan Muhammad V (right) and his ex-wife Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko. (Photo: Instagram/rihannapetra)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

KUALA LUMPUR: The Russian-born ex-wife of Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V on Monday (Jul 22) thanked Malaysians for their support and kindness, after news of their divorce was confirmed at the weekend.

In an Instagram post to mark two months since the birth of her son, former beauty queen Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko did not address the divorce specifically. 

However, she expressed gratitude to people from all over the world for their “kind and warm letters”.

View this post on Instagram

Saya sedang menulis dan saya tidak dapat menahan air mata dari mengalir...dan saya rasa tidak perlu untuk menahannya, kerana ia adalah tangisan kegembiraan dan kesyukuran! Saya masih tidak percaya yang saya menerima bergitu banyak mesej yang baik daripada anda semua. Daripada seluruh pelusuk dunia! Dan sudah tentu saya mahu beritahu kepada semua rakyat Malaysia: anda semua berjiwa besar, kerana menerima dan menyokong saya - seorang wanita dari negara asing dan membesar dengan budaya berbeza. Saya sangat bangga darah Malaysia mengalir dalam anak saya dan saya akan lakukan apa sahaja untuk dia membesar selayaknya dengan kasih anda semua. Dalam hidup saya, saya terpaksa menghadapi pelbagai jenis kejahatan, tipu daya dan hasad dengki. Tetapi anda meyakinkan saya bahawa masih ada kebaikan di dunia ini. Kalaulah saya berpeluang, saya mahu memeluk anda semua dengan kegembiraan . Sokongan dan dorongan anda semua amat berharga bagi saya. Mesej masuk tidak henti-henti, saya akan terus berkongsi kisah hidup saya dengan ikhlas dan jujur. Semoga Allah memberkati anda semua, kawan-kawanku! P.S. Hari ini genap 2 bulan umur Leon. Terus membesar dan bahagia si cilik duniaku.❤️

A post shared by Rihana Oksana Petra (@rihanapetra) on

She wrote: “I want to tell all the people from Malaysia: You have big hearts because you accepted and supported me – a girl who was born in another country and grown in a different culture.

“I am so proud that Malaysian blood flows in the veins of my son and I will do everything for him to grow worthy of your love.”

She added: “In my life, I have to face a lot of malice, slander and envy. But you convince me that there is a still a lot of kindness left in the world.”

Ms Rihana said she will keep sharing on social media in an “honest and open dialogue”. She has amassed more than 420,000 followers on Instagram.

On Saturday, the sultan’s lawyer said that the 49-year-old ruler "irrevocably divorced" Ms Rihana by three Talaqs on Jun 22.

The divorce was done in front of two competent Muslim witnesses and in accordance with Syariah laws, Mr Koh Tien Hua of Eversheds Harry Elias LLP said in a statement.

The lawyer would not comment on where the divorce took place.

“The Kelantan Syariah Court has issued a Divorce Certificate dated 1 July 2019 in accordance with the Islamic Family Law Enactment 2002,” the statement said.

According to Islamic law, three Talaqs is carried out when the divorce declaration is repeated three times by the husband.

It is the husband's right to dissolve the marriage by simply announcing to his wife that he repudiates her. The husband does not require court approval. He also does not need to provide a reason.

The Kelantan palace has not commented on the divorce or the marriage, despite several media reports earlier citing anonymous sources.

Mr Koh said that Ms Rihana has been informed of the divorce by her Russian lawyer.

The former Malaysian King reportedly married the former beauty queen last year. Ms Rihana is said to have given birth to a child in May.

Mr Koh added: "There is no objective evidence as yet as to the biological father of the child.

“On behalf of HRH Sultan Muhammad V, we asked that his privacy be respected.”

In January, Sultan Muhammad V, in an unprecedented move, stepped down as Malaysia’s king.

His unexpected move triggered an election among the royals. Under the country’s constitutional monarchy, one of the nine Malay rulers or sultans will ascend the federal throne to become the king for a five-year term.

Pahang's Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was elected as king.

Source: CNA/aw(gs)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark