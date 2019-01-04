‘No official indication' on rumours of Malaysian king’s abdication, says PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday (Jan 4) that he has received no official word on whether Malaysia’s king, Sultan Muhammad V, intends to abdicate.

This came after rumours were circulated on social media that the monarch might be stepping down.

At a press conference on Friday, Mahathir told reporters: “Like you, I have heard rumours."

“I didn’t receive letters or any official indication about anything, so I am not going to talk about it," he added.

Asked if the king has resumed duties after going on leave for two months up to Dec 31, the prime minister merely replied: "As far as I know."

The New Straits Times, citing sources, had earlier reported that the Malaysian rulers convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss a matter regarding the monarchy.

According to online reports back in November, the 49-year-old king is said to have married 25-year-old former beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, who held the title of Miss Moscow in 2015.

Mahathir later said that he had no official confirmation regarding the reported wedding.

