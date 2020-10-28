Malaysia king urges MPs to give 'solid support' to budget 2021 for people's well-being and economic recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) to give “solid support” to the 2021 budget for the sake of the people’s well-being and the country’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The king also conveyed his “full confidence” in the ability of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to lead the country during this period when Malaysia is being tested by “various crises”.



In a statement issued by the palace on Wednesday (Oct 28), Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said that the king has stressed that the 2021 national budget, which will be tabled in parliament on Nov 6, is “very important” for the government and authorities, especially the frontliners, to continue and implement policies to overcome the threat of the pandemic and prevent it from spreading further.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah has urged MPs to respect the advice of His Majesty for them to stop all political quarrels and instead, focus on the well-being of the people and the country so that the 2021 national budget will be passed without disruptions,” the statement said.

“His Majesty reminded the MPs that political dispute for their personal interest will be detrimental to the country and all citizens will be the victims while the country is still grappling to overcome the threat of COVID-19,” said MrAhmad Fadil.

The statement also highlighted that the king granted an audience to Mr Muhyiddin for a pre-Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning at the Istana Negara for a brief presentation on the 2021 Budget.

Mr Ahmad Fadil added that the pre-Cabinet meeting is part of the king's weekly routine to discuss and exchange views with the prime minister on government matters.



Last week, Mr Muhyiddin had asked the king to declare a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 crisis and political instability, which would have seen the upcoming parliament meeting suspended.

This was rejected by the king after he consulted the Malay Rulers’ Council on Sunday.

Political parties from both the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition and the opposition have indicated that they would heed the king's royal decree, which urged the politicians to stop all politicking that could disrupt the stability of the government.

